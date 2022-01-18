Hasnain set to undergo bowling action test

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain is set to undergo bowling action test in Lahore today, after it was reported by the umpires in the Big Bash League.

The right-armer played five games for Sydney Thunder before returning back home for the Pakistan Super League, where he will represent Quetta Gladiators.

It must be noted that Hasnain was accused of chucking during Big Bash League (BBL) match against Sydney Sixers on January 15.

The incident occurred during the first innings of the match, after Sixers’ captain Moises Henriques failed to connect when Hasnain bowled a bouncer. Words were exchanged between the duo, with Henriques telling Hasnain “nice throw, mate”.

According to the ICC rules and regulations, an illegal bowling action is where a player is throwing rather than bowling the ball. This is defined by the ICC as being where the player’s elbow extends by an amount of more than 15 degrees between their arm reaching the horizontal and the ball being released.