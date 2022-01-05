Hasnain ruled out of Thunder-Scorchers BBL clash

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain will be unable to feature in Sydney Thunder’s match against Perth Scorchers, tomorrow, due to border restrictions amid Covid-19.

The right-armer played a crucial role, bagging figures of 3/20 in four overs, in his side’s victory over Adelaide Strikers on Sunday.

“Pace bowler Muhammad Hasnain — who took three wickets in the first over of his BBL debut during Thunder’s last win over Adelaide — is unavailable for the match against Perth due to Queensland border restrictions,” Sydney Thunder said in a press release.

“The 21-year-old is preparing to join the squad when it arrives in Melbourne later this week,” it added.

In 2019 Hasnain registered his named in the record books as the youngest, 19, bowler to take a hat-trick in a T20I match. The Hyderabad-born achieved that feat against Sri Lanka.

In the same year, Hasnain stole the limelight in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) by bowling the fastest deliveries recorded in each competition. He bowled at 151 km/h for the Quetta Gladiators, and 155.1 km/h for Trinbago Knight Riders.