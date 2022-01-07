Friday, January 7, 2022  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Hashim Amla in awe of ‘magician’ Mohammad Asif

Says the pacer was the most difficult bowler

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Screenshot-YouTube

Former South Africa batter Hashim Amla has heaped praise on former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif saying the latter was the most technical bowler he faced in his career.

The right-hander made these comments ahead of the day-five game of the second Test between South Africa and India.

“Mohammad Asif caused me the most trouble,” when Mark Nicholas asked Amla about which bowler challenged him the most to test his technique.

“He was a magician with the ball. He was a beautiful bowler to watch, but not so good to face.”

The former batter said that he failed to pick if Asif was bowling an in-swinger or an out-swinger.

“He was the toughest to face. I’d set myself up for an in-swinger and he’d beat me on the outside edge. I’d prepare for an out-swinger, and he would beat my inside edge and clip the bails, bowling me out,” he concluded.

The former pacer represented Pakistan in 23 Tests, 38 ODIs and 11 T20Is before he was banned from international cricket for his role in the infamous spot-fixing scandal in 2010.

Asif has tried to make a comeback to the national team after serving a five-year ban but has been unable to register strong performances at the domestic level to earn the selectors’ nod.

The fast bowler took 106 Test wickets, 46 ODI wickets and 13 T20I wickets for Pakistan.

