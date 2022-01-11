Haris Rauf’s ‘Covid-19 celebration’ video goes viral

Star Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, who is known for his aggressive celebrations after taking a wicket, has once again caught the attention of the social media after debuting the ‘Covid-19 celebration’.

The pacer did the celebration in the match between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars when he removed Kurtis Patterson.

He first postured to wash the hands with hand sanitizer and then bring out his mask in celebration.

Watch the celebration here:

What’s a safe way to celebrate a wicket right now?



Ask Haris Rauf 😄 #BBL11pic.twitter.com/hnbP3L4B2X — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 11, 2022

Rauf finished with figures of 2 for 38 in his four overs as Perth Scorchers scored 117 runs off the last 10 overs to take their total to 196/3.