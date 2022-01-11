Tuesday, January 11, 2022  | 7 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Haris Rauf’s ‘Covid-19 celebration’ video goes viral

The pacer was representing Melbourne Stars

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Melbourne Stars

Star Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, who is known for his aggressive celebrations after taking a wicket, has once again caught the attention of the social media after debuting the ‘Covid-19 celebration’.

The pacer did the celebration in the match between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars when he removed Kurtis Patterson.

He first postured to wash the hands with hand sanitizer and then bring out his mask in celebration.

Watch the celebration here:

Rauf finished with figures of 2 for 38 in his four overs as Perth Scorchers scored 117 runs off the last 10 overs to take their total to 196/3.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Haris Rauf Melbourne Stars
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Haris Rauf, COVID-19, COVID-19 celebration, Haris Rauf celebration, Haris Rauf video, Cricket, Melbourne Stars, Pakistan, Perth Scorchers
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.