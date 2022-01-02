Sunday, January 2, 2022  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1443
Cricket

Haris Rauf blows hot and cold on BBL return

Pakistan pacer is representing Melbourne Stars

Posted: Jan 2, 2022
Posted: Jan 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AAP

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf made a topsy-turvy return for Big Bash League (BBL) side Melbourne Stars, against Perth Scorchers, on Sunday.

Despite claiming two wickets, the right-armer conceded 40 runs his full quota of four overs.

Rauf dismissed Kurtis Patterson, who scored 54 runs in 39 balls and was the top scorer in the innings, during his second over.

He also cleaned up Jason Behrendorff on the final ball of the innings.

The Scorchers finished on 180/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Rauf burst onto the scene with his elite performance in the ninth season of BBL, taking 20 wickets from 10 matches, including a memorable hat-trick at the MCG.

The 28-year-old has played eight ODIs and 32 T20Is for Pakistan, after making his international debut in 2020 in both formats.

