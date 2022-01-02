Haris Rauf blows hot and cold on BBL return

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf made a topsy-turvy return for Big Bash League (BBL) side Melbourne Stars, against Perth Scorchers, on Sunday.

Despite claiming two wickets, the right-armer conceded 40 runs his full quota of four overs.

Rauf dismissed Kurtis Patterson, who scored 54 runs in 39 balls and was the top scorer in the innings, during his second over.

BIG wicket, and Rauf knows it! #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/Q4f5EhJoDz — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2022

He also cleaned up Jason Behrendorff on the final ball of the innings.

Haris Rauf ends the innings with a bang, a 1️⃣4️⃣4️⃣kph yorker to rattle the stumps 🔥🔥🔥 #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/DInW2jOBDM — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 2, 2022

The Scorchers finished on 180/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Rauf burst onto the scene with his elite performance in the ninth season of BBL, taking 20 wickets from 10 matches, including a memorable hat-trick at the MCG.

The 28-year-old has played eight ODIs and 32 T20Is for Pakistan, after making his international debut in 2020 in both formats.