Harif Rauf to fly back home after impressive BBL season

Star Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf will be returning to Pakistan after an impressive run in the Big Bash season 11.

The pacer was representing Melbourne Stars in the tournament.

In five games, the 27-year-old managed to claim nine wickets at an impressive economy of 7.85.

The pacer also took a brilliant catch of Renegades’ captain Aaron Finch in the 12th over of the Melbourne derby.

Star pacer, who is known for his aggressive celebrations after taking a wicket, entertained fans with the ‘Covid-19 celebration’ after claiming Kurtis Patterson’s wicket.

The pacer burst on to the scene back in the ninth edition of the league where he picked 20 wickets in 10 games including a hat-trick.