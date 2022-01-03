Hafeez reveals the moment which left him ‘devastated’

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has revealed the moment which left him “devastated”, after bringing the curtain down on his international career.

Throughout his career, Hafeez always maintained that he wasn’t against any one individual, but for all who have been involved in corrupt activities.

“I was and I am still against fixers. I never wanted fixers to be given a second chance. I was told by the then PCB chairman to mind my own business and that those fixers would be given a second chance no matter what. I was devastated to hear that,” said Hafeez.

In 2015, Hafeez, along with Azhar Ali, had refused to join the Pakistan team camp due to pacer Mohammad Amir’s presence. It must be noted that Amir was returning to the Pakistan team after serving five-year ban for his role in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

The duo, later, had to go back on their stance after meeting with the then PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan.

“They both met and decided to join the training camp,” Khan said. “I do respect their concerns but some of them, I told them, are not acceptable. So, they understood and confirmed that they are on the same page with us and now we are looking forward to the success of the team.”

In March last year, Hafeez also took a tacit dig at opener Sharjeel Khan over his potential return to the national side. Khan was banned for five years, half suspended, after involvement in the 2017 PSL spot-fixing scandal.