Gloucestershire sign Naseem Shah for 2022 season

Gloucestershire Cricket have signed young Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah for the 2022 season.

The pacer will be available to play in all formats of cricket for the Shire for the first few months of the 2022 season, up until the end of the Club’s participation in the T20 Vitality Blast tournament group stages.

The pacer would be released for international duty from June onwards if he is called up.

“I’m extremely happy to be joining Gloucestershire and can’t wait to experience playing in English cricket for the first time,” said Naseem Shah as quoted by the club. “I’m excited for what we can achieve as a team next season and will use all my skills to help Gloucestershire challenge for silverware across all formats.”

Shah is the fifth player to sign for The Shire since the end of the 2021 season and he will link up with the playing squad, including fellow new additions Marcus Harris, Ajeet Singh Dale, Paul van Meekeren and Zafar Gohar for pre-season training.

The 18-year-old has played nine Tests for Pakistan where he claimed 20 wickets.