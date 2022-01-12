Wednesday, January 12, 2022  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Friendly match between Qalandars, Yorkshire postponed

The match was scheduled on January 16

Posted: Jan 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Posted: Jan 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago

Photo: PSL

The friendly match between Lahore Qalandars and Yorkshire Cricket Club has been postponed due to the Covid-19 situation.

The development was shared by the English County club in a press release.

Both the Pakistan Super League franchise and the club recently announced a formal partnership which was created to improve the standards of cricket and allow children to get better training from a very young age.

The partnership saw a number of important details which included a friendly match to be played in Lahore on January 16.

“Owing to the ongoing Covid-19 developments globally, and for the safety and wellness of the players, it has been decided that it is appropriate to reschedule the match to a later date, which will be confirmed in due course time,” read the press release.

