Fatima bags ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year award

She bagged 24 wickets at an average of 23.95

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: PCB

Pakistan’s Fatima Sana has won the ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year award.

Sana bagged 24 wickets at an average of 23.95 and accumulated 165 runs at 16.50 in 16 international matches during 2021.

“20-year-old Pakistani pacer Fatima Sana impressed one and all with her all-round efforts in 2021. She became an integral part of Pakistan’s ODI and T20I side owing to her wicket-taking ability as a bowler, and ability to add handy runs down the order at the same time,” the ICC said in a press release.

Her most memorable performance came in the Caribbean in July as she claimed her maiden five-for in ODIs and also played an attacking knock of 28* to help Pakistan to a 22-run win (D/L Method).

 
 
 

