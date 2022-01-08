Fakhar Zaman set to miss Heat-Hurricanes clash

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman is set to miss today’s Big Bash League (BBL) clash against Hobart Hurricanes.

Zaman, who is playing for Brisbane Heat, is ruled out of the match due to border restrictions.

“Pakistan international Fakhar Zaman will miss the match due to State Government travel restrictions as he is not able to travel into Queensland from Melbourne as he has not been in the country for 14 days yet,” Heat said in a statement.

The left-hander will re-join the team for the next Melbourne match.

Our new look squad is back again 👊



– Unfortunately Fakhar Zaman not available due to QLD border restrictions



– The remainder of our squad is wrapping up their isolation period (aim to be back next game)



Details | https://t.co/2Q7Adzh8Sx#BringtheHEAT #BBL11 @movieworldaus pic.twitter.com/O6YwWpaDkx — Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) January 8, 2022

The Katlang-born was dismissed after scoring three runs in eight balls, in his debut match, against Melbourne Renegades on Thursday.

Earlier, Sydney Thunder’s Mohammad Hasnain also missed the match against Perth Scorchers due to the same reason.