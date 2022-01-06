Fakhar Zaman fails to impress on BBL debut

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman failed to impress on his Big Bash League (BBL) debut, while playing for Brisbane Heat against Melbourne Renegades on Thursday.

The left-hander was dismissed after scoring three runs in eight balls. He was caught at long-on by Zak Evans on the bowling of Afghanistan spinner Zahir Khan.

…and he’s gone! Zahir Khan has his second! #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/gZxNT9Ij8c — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 6, 2022

The Katlang-born has vast T20 experience under his belt, with 4300 runs in 175 appearances at a strike-rate of 132.96. He has also notched up 28 fifties and a hundred in the shortest format of the game.

Pakistan already has three other players participating in the league apart from Zaman, with Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain featuring for Sydney Sixers, Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder respectively.

It must be noted that Zaman will represent Lahore Qalandars in the upcoming seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).