Details of Four-Nation Super T20I series revealed

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja is set to propose the quadrangular T20I series between Pakistan, India, Australia and England in the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting in March.

According to sources, the PCB Chairman is optimistic to get the green signal from the global cricket governing body for the series.

It is suggested that all four countries will host the series each year, with Pakistan being the first country to organise the inaugural edition of the four-nation tournament.

Hello fans.Will propose to the ICC a Four Nations T20i Super Series involving Pak Ind Aus Eng to be played every year,to be hosted on rotation basis by these four. A separate revenue model with profits to be shared on percentage basis with all ICC members, think we have a winner. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) January 11, 2022

Moreover, the revenue from the tickets sales and broadcasting rights will be distributed evenly among all four boards.

In an interview with Code Sports Australia, Raja revealed plans to tender a proposal for the series.

“I have a good mind of proposing a rugby Six Nations-style series that they have a cricket series, a T20I series outside the FTP [Future Tours Programme] where Australia, England, India, and Pakistan can play four sides,” he said.

The development is being considered to revive bilateral cricket ties between Pakistan and India, who last played a series back in 2012/13.

The arch-rivals have been deprived of playing bilateral cricket due to worsening political conditions.

During Najam Sethi’s regime, both cricket boards planned to play six series during the 2015-23 cycle but it didn’t happen.

They have only met during ICC and ACC tournaments since 2013. Their last meeting came during the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai.