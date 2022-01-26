Wednesday, January 26, 2022  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1443
HOME > Cricket

Daren Sammy to miss Karachi-leg of HBL PSL7

James Foster will be Zalmi's head coach

Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: PCB

Legendary West Indies cricketer Daren Sammy, who was Peshawar Zalmi’s head coach last year, won’t be travelling to Karachi for the first leg of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to a brief statement by Zalmi, Sammy won’t be able to join the team due to prior commitments for the first phase of PSL. However, there was no clarity over his availability for the second half in Lahore.

Zalmi also announced that James Foster will be the team’s head coach for PSL7, meanwhile legendary cricketer Hashim Amla will be the team’s batting coach.

Mohammad Akram will be the Team Director and Bowling Coach for Zalmi.

Peshawar team owner Javed Afridi hopes that the team will do well in the upcoming edition of PSL.

It must be noted that the seventh season of PSL will begin in Karachi on January 27.

Zalmi will play their first match against Quetta Gladiators on January 28.

Daren Sammy Peshawar Zalmi PSL 7
 
