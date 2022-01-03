Monday, January 3, 2022  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1443
Dale Steyn lauds Mohammad Hafeez over ‘wonderful’ career

Steyn dismissed Hafeez a staggering 15 times in 28 encounters

Posted: Jan 3, 2022
Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has heaped praise on Mohammad Hafeez, after the latter announced retirement from international cricket on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Steyn congratulated Hafeez on “a wonderful international career”.

The right-armer had the better of Hafeez, more often than not, over the course of their respective careers. Steyn dismissed Hafeez a staggering 15 times in 28 encounters.

The right-hander, Hafeez, will represent Lahore Qalandars in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and will continue to play franchise cricket around the world.

The 41-year-old played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is while amassing 12,780 runs and 253 wickets across formats in his 18-year long career.

