Monday, January 3, 2022  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Cricket fraternity pays tribute to ‘Ustaad’ Mohammad Hafeez

Former captain played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 3, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 3, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: PCB

Tributes poured in for former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez after he announced his retirement from international cricket Monday.

The veteran all-rounder announced his decision in a press conference where he said, “Today I say good-bye to international cricket with pride and satisfaction.”

The 41-year-old played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is while amassing 12,780 runs and 253 wickets across formats in his 18-year long career.

The Champions Trophy 2017 winning squad member will continue to play franchise cricket.

Here are some other messages from cricketers around the world:

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Mohammad Hafeez
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Mohammad Hafeez, Hafeez retirement, Cricket, Hafeez tributes, Hafeez retires, cricketers reaction, Reaction on Hafeez retirement,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.