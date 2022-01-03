Cricket fraternity pays tribute to ‘Ustaad’ Mohammad Hafeez

Former captain played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is
Tributes poured in for former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez after he announced his retirement from international cricket Monday.
The veteran all-rounder announced his decision in a press conference where he said, “Today I say good-bye to international cricket with pride and satisfaction.”
The 41-year-old played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is while amassing 12,780 runs and 253 wickets across formats in his 18-year long career.
The Champions Trophy 2017 winning squad member will continue to play franchise cricket.
Here are some other messages from cricketers around the world:
Oye Ustaada @MHafeez22 great international career MaShAllah…You have been an outstanding player & a team mate.Thank you for serving Pakistan cricket. All the very best for future Happy Retirement Ustaad G! pic.twitter.com/n2U5bB3kD2— Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) January 3, 2022
Hafeez announces retirement from international cricket— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 3, 2022
My two favourite Mohammad Hafeez international batting performances:— Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) January 3, 2022
Mohammad Hafeez thank you for representing Pakistan with aplomb & giving us a handful moments of pure joy. You adhered to dignity & showed full commitment as Pakistan’s star cast. Every good thing comes to an end. Have a prosperous post retirement life. @MHafeez22 well done bro💪— Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) January 3, 2022
Thank you for honouring 🇵🇰Pakistan @MHafeez22 . Former test star will announce retirement from international cricket in few minutes at @TheRealPCB headquarters in Lahore. 2003 to 2021 Hafeez was fantastic.— Abdul Majid Bhatti (@bhattimajid) January 3, 2022
One of the thorough gentleman in cricket field , a humble guy @MHafeez22 calls it a day. His journey from Sargodha as a tape tennis ball cricketer comes to an end, 41 years old Hafeez played 55 Test, 218 ODI and 115 T20 from April 2003 to Nov 2021 pic.twitter.com/f8wuIjG4Dn— Mirza Iqbal Baig (@mirzaiqbal80) January 3, 2022
Happy Retirement HAFEEZ Bhai stay blessed very sharp and quick mind to read the situation always inspiration #legend @MHafeez22 #Hafeez Bhai pic.twitter.com/iPJpdXVi9F— Mohammad Asghar (@IamAsgharKhann) January 3, 2022
Happy retirement from international cricket @MHafeez22 bhai. It has always been a pleasure being around you on and off the field. Thank you for all your wonderful services for Pakistan. Best wishes for the future endeavours 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/v78Tf1GZuJ— Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) January 3, 2022
Mubarak to @MHafeez22 bhai on an amazing international career and all your services for 🇵🇰— Bismah Maroof (@maroof_bismah) January 3, 2022
Farewell @MHafeez22 bhai from international cricket. Congratulations on an amazing career. Wishing you the very best of luck in this new chapter of your life. Stay blessed. pic.twitter.com/UjheXq1tj3— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) January 3, 2022
Wishing a happy retirement to @MHafeez22 and many congratulations on a wonderful career. May the second innings of your life be more amazing Ameen. Go well brother! 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/IEdB4RBgLO— Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) January 3, 2022
We started our career together and since that day, i have known u to be one of the most kindest and straightforward person. U have given so much to the world of cricket during these years n we will surely miss watchn u play for Pakistan. Wishing u prosperity ahead. @MHafeez22 pic.twitter.com/bPGCy86M5B
Hafeez bhai announced retirement from international cricket Thank you for your services Hafeez bhai Allah khush rakhy Apko Ap ne Kai mouqo pe pakistan ka Naam buland kia Allah Mazeed Taraqia Atta kry Ameen 🤲🏻@MHafeez22 pic.twitter.com/vt0hn4Cqfa— Usman khan shinwari (@Usmanshinwari6) January 3, 2022