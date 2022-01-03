Cricket fraternity pays tribute to ‘Ustaad’ Mohammad Hafeez

Tributes poured in for former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez after he announced his retirement from international cricket Monday.

The veteran all-rounder announced his decision in a press conference where he said, “Today I say good-bye to international cricket with pride and satisfaction.”

The 41-year-old played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is while amassing 12,780 runs and 253 wickets across formats in his 18-year long career.

The Champions Trophy 2017 winning squad member will continue to play franchise cricket.

Here are some other messages from cricketers around the world:

Oye Ustaada @MHafeez22 great international career MaShAllah…You have been an outstanding player & a team mate.Thank you for serving Pakistan cricket. All the very best for future Happy Retirement Ustaad G! pic.twitter.com/n2U5bB3kD2 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) January 3, 2022

My two favourite Mohammad Hafeez international batting performances:

Sharjah Test vs Eng – 151 (ball turning/reversing miles)

CT final – An incredible cameo to ensure a total well past the 300-mark

And of course the bowling esp to lefties made him such a QUALITY all-round pkg pic.twitter.com/uTOknjvzNY — Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) January 3, 2022

Mohammad Hafeez thank you for representing Pakistan with aplomb & giving us a handful moments of pure joy. You adhered to dignity & showed full commitment as Pakistan’s star cast. Every good thing comes to an end. Have a prosperous post retirement life. @MHafeez22 well done bro💪 — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) January 3, 2022

Thank you for honouring 🇵🇰Pakistan @MHafeez22 . Former test star will announce retirement from international cricket in few minutes at @TheRealPCB headquarters in Lahore. 2003 to 2021 Hafeez was fantastic. — Abdul Majid Bhatti (@bhattimajid) January 3, 2022

One of the thorough gentleman in cricket field , a humble guy ⁦@MHafeez22⁩ calls it a day. His journey from Sargodha as a tape tennis ball cricketer comes to an end, 41 years old Hafeez played 55 Test, 218 ODI and 115 T20 from April 2003 to Nov 2021 pic.twitter.com/f8wuIjG4Dn — Mirza Iqbal Baig (@mirzaiqbal80) January 3, 2022

Happy Retirement HAFEEZ Bhai stay blessed very sharp and quick mind to read the situation always inspiration #legend @MHafeez22 #Hafeez Bhai pic.twitter.com/iPJpdXVi9F — Mohammad Asghar (@IamAsgharKhann) January 3, 2022

Happy retirement from international cricket @MHafeez22 bhai. It has always been a pleasure being around you on and off the field. Thank you for all your wonderful services for Pakistan. Best wishes for the future endeavours 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/v78Tf1GZuJ — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) January 3, 2022

Mubarak to @MHafeez22 bhai on an amazing international career and all your services for 🇵🇰



Wishing you all the best for your second innings. #legend 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pdoGJVPcyu — Bismah Maroof (@maroof_bismah) January 3, 2022

Farewell @MHafeez22 bhai from international cricket. Congratulations on an amazing career. Wishing you the very best of luck in this new chapter of your life. Stay blessed. pic.twitter.com/UjheXq1tj3 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) January 3, 2022

Wishing a happy retirement to @MHafeez22 and many congratulations on a wonderful career. May the second innings of your life be more amazing Ameen. Go well brother! 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/IEdB4RBgLO — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) January 3, 2022