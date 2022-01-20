Covid-19 hits Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL7

Five foreign players and the family members of Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, sources said Thursday.

With just seven day remaining in the star of the Pakistan Super League season seven, Gladiators have suffered a huge blow as they are likely to play the first game of the campaign without their full-strength squad.

According to sources, the wife and mother of the Gladiators captain were tested positive for the virus.

The board has also reduced the number of fit players to 12 from 13, which was initially proposed, to play a game.

Moreover, for the first time, the ground staff has also been included in the bubble as they will stay at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre, which is located in the premises of the National Stadium.

After multiple cases in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the top officials are also avoiding any interaction as most of the meetings are being held online.

The T20 league is set to commence from January 27, where Karachi Kings will face defending champions Multan Sultans.