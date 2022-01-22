Commentators, presenters for PSL7 revealed

Some of the most popular cricket commentators will be commentating at this year’s Pakistan Super League season seven.

The month-long event will start at the National Stadium Karachi on January 27.

According to sources, the commentary panel will include Danny Morrison, Waqar Younis, Nick Knight, David Gower, Mike Haysman and Piumi Mbengwa.

Apart from them, Bazid Khan, Tariq Saeed, Urooj Mumtaz, Sana Mir and Marina Iqbal will also be gracing the tournament with their voices.

Moreover, Erin Holland and Zainab Abbas will perform duties as presenters.

The Pakistan Cricket Board will make the official announcement soon.

The preparations for the tournament are in final stages as most of the players and officials have joined the bio-bubble in Karachi.

About 95% of PSL players and officials have tested negative for Covid-19.