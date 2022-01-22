Saturday, January 22, 2022  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Commentators, presenters for PSL7 revealed

Tournament to start from January 27

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Twitter / Zainab Abbas

Some of the most popular cricket commentators will be commentating at this year’s Pakistan Super League season seven.

The month-long event will start at the National Stadium Karachi on January 27.

According to sources, the commentary panel will include Danny Morrison, Waqar Younis, Nick Knight, David Gower, Mike Haysman and Piumi Mbengwa.

Apart from them, Bazid Khan, Tariq Saeed, Urooj Mumtaz, Sana Mir and Marina Iqbal will also be gracing the tournament with their voices.

Moreover, Erin Holland and Zainab Abbas will perform duties as presenters.

The Pakistan Cricket Board will make the official announcement soon.

The preparations for the tournament are in final stages as most of the players and officials have joined the bio-bubble in Karachi.

About 95% of PSL players and officials have tested negative for Covid-19.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Commentators Cricket PSL7
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PSL7, Cricket, PSL7 commentators, PSL news, PSL7 commentators list, PSL7 presenters, Erin Holland, Zainab Abbas, Danny Morrison, Waqar Younis, Nick Knight, David Gower, Mike Haysman, Piumi Mbengwa
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.