Categories, nominees for PCB Awards 2021 unveiled

Pakistan Cricket Board has unveiled the categories and the nominees for its annual ‘PCB Awards 2021.

The announcement was made on the board’s social media platforms. The awards will recognise and appreciate the achievements of players and match officials during 2021.

For the first category ‘impactful performance of the year’, four player are nominated for the awards which includes Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

With PCB Awards 2021 just around the corner, it's time to unveil the categories and the nominations. Here are the nominees for the "impactful performance of the year". Who do you think will win?#PCBawards2021 pic.twitter.com/m90GzitF42 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 4, 2022

Batter Fawad and pacer Hasan were named for the stunning performances in Tests, while wicketkeeper Rizwan and Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen were included for their performances against India in T20 World Cup 2021 on October 25 in Dubai.

For Emerging Cricketer of the Year, Arshad Iqbal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Azam Khan and Mohammad Wasim Jnr were nominated.

2021 made us witness some amazing ODI performances. Let's see who among the nominees bags the "ODI Cricketer of the Year" award at #PCBAwards2021. Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/M9i83DGaYB — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 4, 2022

ODI Cricketer of the Year

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam, who is also nominated for ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021, is also named for ODI Cricketer of the Year.

Opener Fakhar Zaman also made it to the cut, Haris Rauf was the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan while Shaheen took eight wickets.

Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Fatima Sana and Nida Dar will compete for the Women’s cricketer of the year.

More to follow…