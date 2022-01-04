Tuesday, January 4, 2022  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Categories, nominees for PCB Awards 2021 unveiled

Shaheen named in two categories

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

Photo: PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board has unveiled the categories and the nominees for its annual ‘PCB Awards 2021.

The announcement was made on the board’s social media platforms. The awards will recognise and appreciate the achievements of players and match officials during 2021.

For the first category ‘impactful performance of the year’, four player are nominated for the awards which includes Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Batter Fawad and pacer Hasan were named for the stunning performances in Tests, while wicketkeeper Rizwan and Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen were included for their performances against India in T20 World Cup 2021 on October 25 in Dubai.

For Emerging Cricketer of the Year, Arshad Iqbal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Azam Khan and Mohammad Wasim Jnr were nominated.

ODI Cricketer of the Year

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam, who is also nominated for ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021, is also named for ODI Cricketer of the Year.

Opener Fakhar Zaman also made it to the cut, Haris Rauf was the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan while Shaheen took eight wickets.

Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Fatima Sana and Nida Dar will compete for the Women’s cricketer of the year.

More to follow…

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan PCB Awards
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PCB Awards 2021, PCB Awards nominees, PCB Awards categories, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Cricket, Pakistan, PCB, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.