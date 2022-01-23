Sunday, January 23, 2022  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Babar praises Sharjeel, Amir ahead of PSL7

Season seven will begin on January 27

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: PCB

Karachi Kings’ captain Babar Azam has heaped praise on opener Sharjeel Khan and pacer Mohammad Amir, ahead of the Pakistan Super League season seven.

Babar believes that Sharjeel and Amir have the ability to single-handedly win matches for the franchise.

“It is good to open with Sharjeel Khan. He is a game-changer,” said Azam. “However, I think for international cricket, he still needs to improve their fitness.”

“Amir has done very well for Karachi Kings in PSL. He is a match-winner for Karachi Kings,” he added.

Babar also opened up about Karachi’s rivalry with Lahore Qalandars while also speaking about facing Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.  

“Fans are interested in this and we also enjoy the Qalandars-Kings match. It will be a good encounter this time,” he said.

“Shaheen Afridi has proved himself, and playing against him is tough for everyone. Meanwhile, Harris Rauf is also improving over time. We also have to play carefully against Haris. So, there will be good competition,” he added.

Karachi will face defending champions Multan Sultans on the opening day of PSL7 on January 27.  

