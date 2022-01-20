Babar named captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year

Star top-order batters Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman have been named in the ICC ODI Team of the Year.

Prolific batter Babar was named as a captain of the side, which was revealed on Thursday.

The 2021 ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year



— ICC (@ICC) January 20, 2022

Despite playing only six matches, both Pakistan players made it to the cut thanks to their impressive year with the bat.

Babar managed to score 405 runs at an average of 67.50 with two centuries, while the left-hander scored 365 runs at an average of 60.83 with two centuries.

Apart from the Pakistan pair, three players from Bangladesh, two players each from South Africa, Sri Lanka and Ireland were part of the XI.

Interestingly, not a single player from India, West Indies and New Zealand and Australia made it to the XI.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Fatima Sana was named in the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the year.

Quality galore 🏏



The 2021 ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year is here 🙌



— ICC (@ICC) January 20, 2022

The Pakistan all-rounder finished the year as the joint-highest wicket-taker, with 20 wickets to her name in just 13 matches.

Even though her economy of 5.61 was a bit on the higher side, Sana picked up her wickets at an excellent strike-rate of 26.6.

She did well as a lower-order batter too, amassing a total of 132 runs at an average of 14.66.