Babar bags ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam has won the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award on Monday.

The announcement was made on the International Cricket Council (ICC) social media platforms.

The right-hander played only six ODIs in 2021, but he made vital contributions in the two series that Pakistan played this year.

He was the second-highest run-scorer with 228 runs and was the Player of the Match in both of Pakistan’s wins in the 2-1 series victory against South Africa.

The architect of Pakistan’s chase of 274 in the first ODI, Babar made a century and laid the foundation with an 82-ball 94 in the final ODI where the visitors posted 320 batting first.