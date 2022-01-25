Australia want to play Tests on one venue in Pakistan

Cricket Australia is reportedly negotiating with the Pakistan Cricket Board to shift the three-match Test series to a single venue.

Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi are scheduled to host the five-day games starting from March 3.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, negotiations are continuing with the PCB about the possibility of playing all three Tests in one venue for health and security reasons.

However, PCB spokesman has denied this report saying that no such suggestion is under discussion and it’s not possible to arrange 19 days of international cricket at one venue.

Tests will be played at three venues as scheduled, he added.

First Test will commence from March 3 at the National Stadium Karachi, followed by the second Test, which will be played at the Rawalpindi Stadium, Rawalpindi from March 12, while, the third and final five-day game will be hosted by the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore from 21st of the month.

This will be Australia’s first tour of Pakistan in 24 years.

Moreover, Jhye Richardson is ruled out of the Pakistan tour after suffering a foot injury. The squad for the Pakistan tour in March and April will be announced in the coming days.

Apart from Richardson, Australia look set to send a full squad to Pakistan for the Test series. Mitchell Starc is also expected to be on board after withdrawing from the IPL.

The three one-day matches and T20I have all been scheduled for Lahore.