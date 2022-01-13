Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to sing PSL7 anthem

Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will sing the anthem for the Pakistan Super League season seven.

The anthem has been produced and composed by Abdullah Siddiqui and will be released next week through an event partner, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“The theme of the song is inspirational and motivational with the lyrics and music aimed at uplifting the mood of the fans and the nation as the world is passing through tough and testing times due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the press release stated.

“This will be the first time Atif Aslam will sing the PCB’s marquee event song, while Aima Baig had featured in last year’s Groove Mera, which turned out to be a smashing hit,” it added.

Speaking about the anthem, Abdullah Siddiqui said that he is “honored and thankful to the PCB for the opportunity this year”.

“Getting to produce this anthem is a dream for any musician. Both Atif Aslam and Aima Baig are undeniably the best and working with them has been a privilege. I’m very excited for fans to hear what we have come up with,” Siddiqui added.

“We have tried to produce a song that captures the spirit of the game in a meaningful way, while still being very fun and catchy,” he concluded.

The seventh season of the PSL is set to begin on January 27.