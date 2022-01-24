‘Agay Dekh’: PSL 2022 anthem released

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the anthem for the season seven of the Pakistan Super League, which is titled ‘Agay Dekh’.

The anthem is sung by Atif Aslam and Aima Baig and produced by Abdullah Siddiqui.

The wait is over. Presenting to you the official #HBLPSL7 anthem.



“Agay Dekh” featuring Atif Aslam, Aima Baig and Abdullah Siddiqui.



Watch full video: https://t.co/zugtoHjpu6 #LevelHai l #AgayDekh — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 24, 2022

Short-form video platform, TikTok, has sponsored the anthem.

The theme of the song is inspirational and motivational with the lyrics and music aimed at uplifting the mood of the fans and the nation as the world is passing through tough and testing times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the first time Atif Aslam has sung the PCB’s marquee event song, while Aima Baig had featured in last year’s ‘Groove Mera’.

It must be noted that season seven of PSL will begin on January 27.