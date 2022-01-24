Monday, January 24, 2022  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1443
‘Agay Dekh’: PSL 2022 anthem released

The anthem is sung by Atif Aslam and Aima Baig

Posted: Jan 24, 2022
Posted: Jan 24, 2022 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

Photo: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the anthem for the season seven of the Pakistan Super League, which is titled ‘Agay Dekh’.

The anthem is sung by Atif Aslam and Aima Baig and produced by Abdullah Siddiqui.

Short-form video platform, TikTok, has sponsored the anthem.

The theme of the song is inspirational and motivational with the lyrics and music aimed at uplifting the mood of the fans and the nation as the world is passing through tough and testing times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the first time Atif Aslam has sung the PCB’s marquee event song, while Aima Baig had featured in last year’s ‘Groove Mera’.

It must be noted that season seven of PSL will begin on January 27.

