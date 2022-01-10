Afridi takes dig at CSA for preferring IPL over PSL

Former captain Shahid Afridi has taken a dig at Cricket South Africa, after the latter refused to issue No Objection Certificates (NOC) to contracted members of the Proteas team for the upcoming seventh season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith had stated that the Proteas international schedule and domestic competitions “must always be prioritised”.

While speaking on Samaa TV’s show Game Set Match, Afridi highlighted CSA’s dual standards of preferring Indian Premier League (IPL) over PSL.

“The standard of our tournament will remain high even if they [South Africa cricketers] don’t come for PSL,” said Afridi. “But I also remember that around four South Africa cricketers left for IPL when Pakistan was touring. Why didn’t Cricket South Africa take such a step back then?”

He also shed light on the power of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in the cricketing world, due to monetary benefits.

“We should all accept that the Indian board is really strong financially and their cricket policies are also really good. Everyone wants to play against India due to the amount of money involved,” he said. “On the other hand, the PCB isn’t strong financially which is why we try to perform well on the field and use that to improve our stature in world cricket.”

“If you compare PCB with them [BCCI], its safe to say that India has more power as money can buy anything,” he concluded.