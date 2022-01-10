Afghanistan face visas delay ahead of U19 World Cup

Afghanistan’s participation in the upcoming ICC U19 Cricket World Cup is in doubt, as the team is still waiting for visas to travel to the West Indies.

As many as 16 teams are participating in the event which is scheduled to start from January 14. However, now the fate of the Afghanistan U19 team hangs in the balance.

The development was also confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) stating that Afghanistan players have still not arrived in West Indies due to delays in obtaining the visas.

“The Afghanistan squad is yet to arrive in the West Indies due to delays in obtaining the necessary visas, whilst discussions attempting to resolve the issue are ongoing,” the ICC said.

Moreover, Afghanistan’s warm-up matches against England and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been cancelled.

The warm-up matches were scheduled in St Kitts & Nevis against England at Warner Park on January 10 and the January 12 fixture against the UAE at St Paul’s.

Now, England will now play UAE at Conaree Cricket Centre on January 11.