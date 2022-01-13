Abid Ali optimistic to start ‘second innings’ after heart issues

Test cricketer Abid Ali is optimistic to make a successful return to the field as he began his rehabilitation at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore under the supervision of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical team.

The 34-year-old was diagnosed with a case of Acute Coronary Syndrome after he complained of chest pain while batting for Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He underwent a successful angioplasty back in December 2021.

“As cricket has a second innings, the Almighty has given me a second life,” Abid told PCB. “I cannot thank the Almighty enough that I am sitting here today.”

The right-handed opener also opened up about the incident, which shocked the cricket world.

“I started to feel uneasiness and pain while batting,” he said. “It worried me. When the pain intensified, I did some running and also consulted my batting partner Azhar Ali.

“Subsequently and with the permission of the umpires, I left the field. But as I reached the rope, I started to vomit and got dizzy. The team physio and doctor Asad [Central Punjab’s team doctor] ran towards me, took off my pads and rushed me to a hospital.”

The batter said that he was in a state of shock when diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

The PCB’s medical team has put together a rehabilitation plan for Abid to help him in his return to the sport for which the right-hander is eager.

“The PCB medical team has prepared a rehab plan for me. God willing, I will try to hold the bat as early as I can and start training.

“Cricket is my life. It is a priceless aspect of my life that I do not want to leave. I am trying to return to cricket as soon as I can … I am hopeful that I will make my comeback [in cricket] in this new life that the Almighty has given me.”