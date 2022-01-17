AB 2.0: South Africa’s Brevis stars at U19 World Cup

South Africa middle-order batter Dewald Brevis drew attention of cricket world after an impressive batting display against India in the U19 World Cup.

The 18-year-old, whose batting style resembles to legendary AB de Villiers, scored 65 off 99 deliveries against India.

Although, Brevis, fondly called ‘Baby AB’, scored an important half-century but couldn’t steer his side past the finishing line.

Dewald Brevis is known as “Baby AB” in South Africa and last night when he completed his fifty against India U-19, his team-mates showed it from the dressing room. pic.twitter.com/6AhmST0AJB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 16, 2022

Previously he revealed that he had made most of the opportunity, when he got the chance to meet his hero de Villiers.

“AB (de Villiers) came to our school,” he said as quoted by Cricinfo. “Schalk Engelbrecht (the 2021 South Africa schools captain), and I just ran to the room because we wanted to be near AB. We sat and listened to the most amazing stories and afterwards we walked out with AB. I took a chance and asked him for his number and he gave it to me.”

“During lockdown, I contacted him and I asked him for some advice and he always made time to reply to me,” Brevis said. “I like the way he explains cricket. He keeps it simple,” he added.

Brevis is a top-order batter who has gained a big reputation, thanks mainly to one standout performance in the CSA domestic T20 knockout competition.