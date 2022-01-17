Monday, January 17, 2022  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

AB 2.0: South Africa’s Brevis stars at U19 World Cup

Right-hander scored 65 against India

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2022 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago

Photo: ICC

South Africa middle-order batter Dewald Brevis drew attention of cricket world after an impressive batting display against India in the U19 World Cup.

The 18-year-old, whose batting style resembles to legendary AB de Villiers, scored 65 off 99 deliveries against India.

Although, Brevis, fondly called ‘Baby AB’, scored an important half-century but couldn’t steer his side past the finishing line.

Previously he revealed that he had made most of the opportunity, when he got the chance to meet his hero de Villiers. 

“AB (de Villiers) came to our school,” he said as quoted by Cricinfo. “Schalk Engelbrecht (the 2021 South Africa schools captain), and I just ran to the room because we wanted to be near AB. We sat and listened to the most amazing stories and afterwards we walked out with AB. I took a chance and asked him for his number and he gave it to me.”

“During lockdown, I contacted him and I asked him for some advice and he always made time to reply to me,” Brevis said. “I like the way he explains cricket. He keeps it simple,” he added.

Brevis is a top-order batter who has gained a big reputation, thanks mainly to one standout performance in the CSA domestic T20 knockout competition.

FaceBook WhatsApp
AB de Villiers Cricket South Africa U19 World Cup
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
AB de Villiers, South Africa, Dewald Brevis, U19 World Cup, Baby AB, Brevis, India, SA v IND, de Villiers, Brevis batting, Brevis and de Villiers
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.