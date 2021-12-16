West Indies players did not contract coronavirus in Karachi

Players and staff members of the West Indies touring party to Pakistan contracted coronavirus before reaching Karachi, sources have said.

A Cricket West Indies statement said Thursday that five more members of the squad — including three players — have tested positive for Covid, leaving the rest of their Pakistan tour hanging in the balance.

Four members of the touring party tested positive on Saturday, bringing the total to nine since they arrived last week for a Twenty20 and limited-over series.

According to sources, the virus was contracted by the affected members during their connected flight from Dubai.

Cricket West Indies officials said they would meet with their Pakistan counterparts later Thursday “once all members of the touring party have been tested again” to determine whether they can continue.

Any cancellation would be a huge blow to Pakistan, which has seen tours by New Zealand and England called off in recent months on security grounds.

Pakistan won the first two Twenty20 matches against West Indies with dead rubber to be due to played later Thursday.

The three ODIs are scheduled for December 18, 20 and 22.

West Indies officials said the latest positive test results in the squad came from wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, all-rounder Justin Greaves, assistant coach Roddy Estwick, and physician Akshai Mansingh.

Left-arm pace bowler Sheldon Cottrell and all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, along with a team official.