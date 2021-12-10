West Indies, Pakistan cancel training session on Friday

The West Indies and Pakistan have decided to take rest as they cancel training session Friday.

Both teams were scheduled to train at the National Stadium Karachi in the evening.

The remaining members of the Pakistan squad joined the team at the hotel after returning from a successful Bangladesh tour, a PCB official said. Their Covid-19 tests came negative.

Both teams will take part in the training session on Saturday.

They will play three T20Is and the same number of ODIs at the venue starting from December 13.

West Indies reached Karachi via Dubai on Thursday. Strict security arrangements were put in place.

Upon arrival at the local hotel, the players and officials were quarantined for a day.

This is the West Indies’ first tour of Pakistan since April 2018 when three T20Is were contested. The two-time former World Champions will be playing ODIs in Pakistan for the first time since December 2006.

Tour Schedule:

December 13 – 1st T20I, Karachi

December 14 – 2nd T20I, Karachi

December 16 – 3rd T20I, Karachi

December 18 – 1st ODI, Karachi

December 20 – 2nd ODI, Karachi

December 22 – 3rd ODI, Karachi