Watch: Shoaib Malik’s outrageous fielding effort in LPL

39-year-old was representing Jaffna Kings

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Photo: Twitter

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik has once again proved that age is just a number as he made a stunning save on the boundary in the ongoing Lanka Premier League.

The 39-year-old’s acrobatic effort on the boundary came against Galle Gladiators in the 5.1 over when Danushka Gunathilaka tried to clear the fence on Praveen Jayawickrama’s bowl.

Although, Jaffna Kings’ all-rounder failed to complete a catch, but he saved five runs for the team.

Here is his fielding effort:

However, the Kings went on to lose the game by 20 runs courtesy of brilliant bowling spells from Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmed and England’s Samit Patel.

Cricket LPL 2021 shoaib malik
 
