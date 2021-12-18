Watch: Shoaib Malik’s outrageous fielding effort in LPL

39-year-old was representing Jaffna Kings
Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik has once again proved that age is just a number as he made a stunning save on the boundary in the ongoing Lanka Premier League.
The 39-year-old’s acrobatic effort on the boundary came against Galle Gladiators in the 5.1 over when Danushka Gunathilaka tried to clear the fence on Praveen Jayawickrama’s bowl.
Although, Jaffna Kings’ all-rounder failed to complete a catch, but he saved five runs for the team.
Here is his fielding effort:
Great Save 👏👏.. Malik Cheetah 🙌@realshoaibmalik pic.twitter.com/KkdU61OBCV— Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) December 17, 2021
However, the Kings went on to lose the game by 20 runs courtesy of brilliant bowling spells from Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmed and England’s Samit Patel.