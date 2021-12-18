Watch: Shoaib Malik’s outrageous fielding effort in LPL

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik has once again proved that age is just a number as he made a stunning save on the boundary in the ongoing Lanka Premier League.

The 39-year-old’s acrobatic effort on the boundary came against Galle Gladiators in the 5.1 over when Danushka Gunathilaka tried to clear the fence on Praveen Jayawickrama’s bowl.

Although, Jaffna Kings’ all-rounder failed to complete a catch, but he saved five runs for the team.

Here is his fielding effort:

However, the Kings went on to lose the game by 20 runs courtesy of brilliant bowling spells from Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmed and England’s Samit Patel.