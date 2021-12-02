Watch: Haris Rauf displays sheer pace in Quaid Trophy

Sheer pace, control and lethality — Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf displayed it all as he made a return to First Class cricket for Northern against Central Punjab in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy seventh round match.

The right-armer from Rawalpindi, known for his expertise in the Twenty-20 format, took six wickets for only 41 runs at the National Bank Sports Complex in Karachi on Wednesday.

It is only the fourth First Class outing for Rauf, who broke into the scene as a T20 specialist bowler for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League.

He was one of the top performers for Pakistan in the recently concluded T20 World Cup thanks his death bowling show.