Watch: Haider Ali’s classy ton against Central Punjab

Right-hander score 141 not out on day one
Young Pakistan batter Haider Ali made an impressive return to first-class cricket after the Bangladesh tour as he scored an unbeaten century against Central Punjab in the ongoing round seven of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy.
The 21-year-old was part of the Pakistan team that whitewashed Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series.
Haider Ali's first innings century for Northern against Central Punjab, #QeAT 2021-22, round-seven. pic.twitter.com/tidvuHFuP5
— PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) November 30, 2021
Representing Northern at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, the right-hander smashed 141 not out at an impressive strike rate of 83.92 with the help of 22 boundaries and a maximum on day one.
At the sumps on Monday, Northern managed to post 323-3 on the scoreboard with Haider unbeaten on 141 and Faizan Riaz not out on 57 on the crease.