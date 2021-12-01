Wednesday, December 1, 2021  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Cricket

Watch: Haider Ali’s classy ton against Central Punjab

Right-hander score 141 not out on day one

Posted: Dec 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: PCB

Young Pakistan batter Haider Ali made an impressive return to first-class cricket after the Bangladesh tour as he scored an unbeaten century against Central Punjab in the ongoing round seven of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy.

The 21-year-old was part of the Pakistan team that whitewashed Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series.

Representing Northern at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, the right-hander smashed 141 not out at an impressive strike rate of 83.92 with the help of 22 boundaries and a maximum on day one.

At the sumps on Monday, Northern managed to post 323-3 on the scoreboard with Haider unbeaten on 141 and Faizan Riaz not out on 57 on the crease.   

Haider Ali Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
 
