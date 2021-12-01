Watch: Haider Ali’s classy ton against Central Punjab

Young Pakistan batter Haider Ali made an impressive return to first-class cricket after the Bangladesh tour as he scored an unbeaten century against Central Punjab in the ongoing round seven of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy.

The 21-year-old was part of the Pakistan team that whitewashed Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series.

Representing Northern at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, the right-hander smashed 141 not out at an impressive strike rate of 83.92 with the help of 22 boundaries and a maximum on day one.

At the sumps on Monday, Northern managed to post 323-3 on the scoreboard with Haider unbeaten on 141 and Faizan Riaz not out on 57 on the crease.