Two West Indies players test positive for Covid-19: sources

Two West Indies players have been tested positive for novel Covid-19, sources said Friday.

They are scheduled to play three T20Is and the same number of ODIs at the National Stadium Karachi starting from December 13.

The identities of the players have not been shared, however they are put into isolation in the same hotel, where the team is staying, sources close to the matter said.

Furthermore, they said that the team skipped the training session scheduled in the evening at the aforementioned venue, due to the same reason.

On the other hand, the West Indies team manager said that they are still awaiting confirmation of our Covid-19 testing results.

Both Pakistan and the Windies were scheduled to train at the stadium, however, they opted to rest just a few hours before their arrival.

This is the West Indies’ first tour of Pakistan since April 2018 when three T20Is were contested. The two-time former World Champions will be playing ODIs in Pakistan for the first time since December 2006.

Tour Schedule:

December 13 – 1st T20I, Karachi

December 14 – 2nd T20I, Karachi

December 16 – 3rd T20I, Karachi

December 18 – 1st ODI, Karachi