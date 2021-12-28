Twitter erupts after Shaheen Test Player of the Year snub

Cricket fans, especially in Pakistan, were left surprised when the ICC did not name pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi among nominees for the Test Player of the Year award.

India’s spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, England skipper Joe Root, New Zealand’s all-rounder Kylie Jamieson and Sri Lanka’s Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne have been nominated for the award on Tuesday.

Shaheen was the second highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, during 2021, with 47 wickets in 9 matches at an average of 17.06.

Interestingly, the ICC decided to include New Zealand’s pacer Kyle Jamieson, who had bagged fewer wickets than Shaheen, in the list. The right-armer bagged 27 wickets in five matches.

Explaining their decision, the ICC said, in a statement, that “in New Zealand’s finest hour, as they celebrated their ICC World Test Championship victory, Jamieson was the player who made the difference”.

“Away from the seam-friendly pitches of New Zealand and England, Jamieson also impressed on the flat decks in India, getting the ball to shape beautifully,” the statement added.

However, Twitter users were not impressed with ICC’s decision to pick Jamieson over Shaheen.

Twitter Reaction

Jamieson is nominated for picking 27 wickets at 17.51 but Shaheen robbed after picking 47 wickets at 17.06. https://t.co/BQ1jLhn3z2 — S A A D 🇵🇰 (@SaadSays22) December 28, 2021

As Always, ICC being Biased. After A Wonderful Year By Hassan Ali And Shaheen Afridi In Tests, They Aren’t Nominated For ICC Test Player Of The Year. — Maaz Ahmed🇵🇰 (@Maaz_hun_yaar) December 28, 2021

4 nominees for ICC Test player of the year – Joe Root, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson and Dimuth Karunaratne. Surprised that Shaheen Shah Afridi who took 47 wickets (2nd highest) at an average of 17.06 isn’t included #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) December 28, 2021