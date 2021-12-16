Thursday, December 16, 2021  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > Cricket

Sussex sign Mohammad Rizwan for 2022 season

The wicketkeeper will join the club after Australia tour

Posted: Dec 16, 2021
Posted: Dec 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Sussex Cricket has signed star Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan for the majority of the 2022 season.

The 29-year-old will join the English county club after the conclusion of Australia’s tour of Pakistan in early April.

According to the statement released by the club, the wicketkeeper will be available in both Championship and T20 cricket until the end of the Vitality Blast in mid-July.

“Dear Sussex Family, I am absolutely honoured and excited to be a part of the historic Sussex County Cricket Club for the 2022 season,” said Rizwan as quoted by the club.

“I have always heard great things about the Sussex community and this family club was always close to my heart.”

Sussex’s Championship and One-Day Head coach Ian Salisbury said, “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to act quickly over the last week or so to secure the services of one of the world’s best keeper-batters as a replacement.

“Mohammad’s first-class and Test records speak for themselves and it’s a huge coup to welcome him to Sussex for a big chunk of next season’s Championship,” he said.

Paksitan’s interim coach Saqlain Mushtaq and former leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed had also represented the club.

PAK v WI Rizwan Sussex County
 
