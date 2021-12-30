Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat against Pakistan

Sri Lanka have won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the semi-final of the ongoing U19 Asia Cup in Dubai.

Pakistan won all three matches in Group A, with victories over Afghanistan, India and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka won two matches and finished in second place in Group B. Their final game against Bangladesh was called off due to Covid-19 cases.

Lineups

Pakistan:Maaz Ahmad Sadaqat, Abdul Wahid, Muhammad Shahzad, Haseebullah (wk), Qasim Akram (c), Mohammad Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood Syed, Ahmad Khan, Syed Zeeshan Zameer, Arham Nawab and Awais Ali.

Sri Lanka: Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Shevon Daniel, Dunith Nethmika (c), Ranuda Somarathne, Raveen De Silva, Traveen Mathew, Yasiru Rodrigo, Anjala Bandara (wk), Pawan Pathiraja, Sadisha Rajapaksa and Matheesha Pathirana.

In the second semi-final, Bangladesh are facing India with the former fielding first after winning the toss.