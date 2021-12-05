Sialkot incident: Sri Lanka tightens security for Pakistan cricketers

Pakistani cricketers participating in the upcoming Lanka Premier League will be provided with extra security protection in the wake of the lynching of a Sri Lankan man in Sialkot on Friday.

According to media reports circulating in Sri Lanka, to avoid any mishap that might stem from the sentiments of the people of the country, the Sri Lankan authorities have decided to beef up security arrangements for the Pakistani players.

As many as nine Pakistani players — including the likes of Mohammad Hafeez, , Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, and Sohaib Maqsood — are set to take part in the event which runs from December 5-23.