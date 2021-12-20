Monday, December 20, 2021  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1443
Cricket

Shoaib Malik’s nephew lights up Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Huraira is representing Northern in the tournament

Posted: Dec 20, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: PCB

Opening batter Mohammad Huraira, who is Shoaib Malik’s nephew, lit up the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy by notching a triple century.

Playing the final round in Karachi, the Northern batter scored the second triple ton of the season in the ongoing match against Balochistan.

The 19-year-old right-hander scored the triple hundred off just 327 deliveries, in reply to Balochistan’s first-innings total of 305.

Currently Northern have scored over 570 runs in their first innings and have a lead over 260 runs.

Huraira also became the second youngest batter ever after legendary Javed Miandad to achieve the feat. Miandad representing Karachi Whites scored the triple hundred against National Bank in 1974-75 season at the age of just 17.

Earlier, while speaking to PakPassion, Huraira shed light on his current favourite cricketers, which included New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, India skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

“I absolutely idolise Kane Williamson for his technical and tactical skills,” he said. Obviously, Virat Kohli’s variety of shots where he can play with equal precision all around the ground is something that I admire a lot and try and copy where I can.

“Babar Azam is another batsman I love to watch and emulate as he has a great temperament and his shot selection is amazing,” he concluded.

Cricket Mohammad Huraira shoaib malik
 
