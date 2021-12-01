Shakib returns for second Test against Pakistan

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has passed his fitness test as he is set to make a return in the playing XI against Pakistan for the second Test starting December 4.

The all-rounder has been out of action after sustaining a hamstring injury before Bangladesh’s last couple of matches in the T20 World Cup.

Apart from Shakib, fast bowler Taskin Ahmed has also returned to the side, while Mohammad Naim, the T20 specialist, makes his first appearance in the Test squad.

The pacer missed the first Test after sustaining an injury in the third T20I against the visitors on November 22.

The new inclusions make it a 20-man squad for the Dhaka Test, which is unusual for a home game.

Squad

Mominul Haque (captain), Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Khaled Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Mohammad Naim