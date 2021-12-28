Tuesday, December 28, 2021  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Shahnawaz Dahani undergoes nasal surgery

Right-armer was suffering from deviated nasal septum

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Twitter/ Shahnawaz Dahani

Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani underwent successful nasal surgery, on Monday, after “facing breathing problems”.

Taking to Twitter, the right-armer revealed that he was suffering from deviated nasal septum.

According to sources, Dahani has been advised rest for a few days but he will be fit before the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The speedster plays for defending champions Multan Sultans.  

Dahani has played two T20I matches for Pakistan, after making his debut against Bangladesh in November this year.

He rose to fame with his exceptional bowling performance in the sixth season of the PSL, where he bagged 20 scalps in 11 matches and was the top wicket-taker.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Nasal surgery Shahnawaz Dahani
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.