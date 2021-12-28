Shahnawaz Dahani undergoes nasal surgery

Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani underwent successful nasal surgery, on Monday, after “facing breathing problems”.

Taking to Twitter, the right-armer revealed that he was suffering from deviated nasal septum.

Today I went through a Successful Surgery of Nasal septum. I had been facing breathing problems due to deviated Nasal Septum for long time. After consultation of medical team of @TheRealPCB. and advice of my Family I went through this surgery. Alhamdulillah,feeling better now. pic.twitter.com/AAHmsolQtq — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) December 27, 2021

According to sources, Dahani has been advised rest for a few days but he will be fit before the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The speedster plays for defending champions Multan Sultans.

Dahani has played two T20I matches for Pakistan, after making his debut against Bangladesh in November this year.

He rose to fame with his exceptional bowling performance in the sixth season of the PSL, where he bagged 20 scalps in 11 matches and was the top wicket-taker.