Shahid wants Shaheen to ‘prove him wrong’ over Qalandars captaincy

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has opened up about giving the captaincy of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Lahore Qalandars, to pacer Shaheen Afridi.

While speaking on Samaa TV’s show Game Set Match, Shahid cited the example of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni while answering a question about handing over Lahore’s captaincy to Shaheen despite the presence of senior players like Mohammad Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman.

“Other teams have already set the example of naming a junior player as captain, in presence of senior players. Look at MS Dhoni for instance, he led a team which included players like Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly but he did exceptionally well,” said Afridi.

Shahid also revealed that he advised Shaheen to become captain after a couple of years but also hoped that the latter will prove him wrong.

“I had advised Shaheen to wait for a year or two before accepting captaincy, so that he can focus more on his bowling. But as he is also an Afridi, he didn’t listen to me,” he chuckled.

“Having said that, I’m happy that he has decided to accept this responsibility and I hope that he proves me wrong,” he added.

Speaking on the same show, Shaheen shared his goals for PSL season seven.

“I will try to do well for my side maintain a good environment. I have players like [Mohammad Hafeez], Fakhar [Zaman] and Rashid [khan], who have the experience of captaincy, in the team which will help me in the leadership department,” said Shaheen.

The seventh edition of PSL will start on January 27, with the final set to take place on February 27.