HOME > Cricket

Shahid Afridi eyes glory with Gladiators in his last PSL

The legendary all-rounder was part of defending champions Multan Sultans

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: PSL

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is eyeing a Pakistan Super League triumph with the Quetta Gladiators in his last season.

The 44-year-old, who has represented Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans in the past six seasons, joined the 2019 champions on Thursday.

“I am excited to join Quetta Gladiators,” said the Afridi in his message. “In my final HBL PSL event, it will my dream and wish to sign off with another PSL trophy after tasting success with Peshawar Zalmi in 2017.”

He said that the league brings out the best of each player. “I will use the same motivation to help my team and put up performances that can help us achieve our event objectives,” he added.

The iconic all-rounder has played 50 matches where he managed to score 465 runs and claimed 44 wickets.

