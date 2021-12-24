Shahid Afridi blames PCB for Mohammad Amir retirement saga

Former captain Shahid Afridi believes that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should be blamed for the controversy surrounding pacer Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket, while speaking on Samaa’s show Game Set Match.

The left-armer brought the curtain down on his career, in December last year, after reservations with the coaching staff which included Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq and Bowling Coach Waqar Younis.

“Man management is the most important thing. There is never a big issue but we have the tendency to make a mountain out of a molehill,” said Afridi. “PCB should always play the role of a father figure which is why they should have handled the Amir issue in a better manner, rather than creating headlines on media. I think that Amir and the coaches [Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis] should not be blamed for what happened.”

“These things happen when there is communication gap between the board and the players. I faced the same situation during my playing days, when I got to know the board’s decision through media despite being the captain,” he added.

The flamboyant all-rounder also threw his weight behind separate coaches for limited-overs and Test cricket.

“If we can find someone who can adjust to all the formats, then it is fine to go with one coach. If that’s not the case, I would be in favour of different coaches for white-ball and red-ball cricket,” said Afridi.

“Take Misbah’s example for instance, the team did well in the longest format because it was in line with his temperament,” he concluded.