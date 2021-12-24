Shadab Khan joins Sydney Sixers for remainder of BBL

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has joined defending champions Sydney Sixers for the remainder of this year’s Big Bash League (BBL).

This will be Shadab’s second stint in the league after previously featuring for Brisbane Heat in season seven, when he played three matches.

“Shadab joins the Sixers as an overseas player and comes following a season ending neck stress fracture for off spinner Ben Manenti and short term calf strain to veteran tweaker Steve O’Keefe,” the Sixers said in a press release.

The Mianwali-born has played 64 T20I matches for Pakistan, taking 73 wickets at an economy rate of 7.11. He also averages 18.33 with the bat at a strike-rate of 136.81.

Sixers head coach Greg Shipperd is also looking forward to working with Shadab.

“Shadab joins us as cover for the bowlers we have lost and comes together with two other young and exciting spinners in Lloyd Pope and Todd Murphy,” said Shipperd. “All three young men are still learning their craft but have shown at various levels that they can be world class.”

“We welcome Shadab’s skills in all three facets of the game and can’t wait to see him get an opportunity in coming matches,” he concluded.