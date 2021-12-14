Second T20I: Pakistan set 173-run target

Shadab Khan’s 28-run cameo guided Pakistan to a fighting total of 172 in the second T20I against West Indies.

After opting to bat, Captain Babar Azam once again failed to make valuable contribution, as he was run out after scoring just seven.

Fakhar Zaman too followed Babar’s footsteps as he walked back to the dugout after scoring just 10.

Once again it was Haider Ali and Mohammad Rizwan, who recused Pakistan out of trouble. The duo departed back to pavilion after scoring 32 and 38 respectively.

Iftikhar Ahmed smashed 32 off 19 deliveries to get the momentum back for the home side.

Later Shadab Khan smashed three sixes and a boundary to help the team reach 172-8 in their allotted 20 overs.

For West Indies, Odean Smith was star of the show with the ball as he claimed two wicket for 24 runs in his three over-spell.

He was well supported by Akeal Hosein, who bowled an economical spell, where he bagged a wicket just conceding 16 runs.

Updates

Haider Ali and Mohammad Rizwan notched up 105 off 63 balls for the third wicket partnership, yesterday.



Can they repeat their first T20I heroics?



Pakistan 52/2 in 7 overs#PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/1KlF3Elk8c — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) December 14, 2021

Akeal Hosein sends Fakhar Zaman packing!



Pakistan 38/2 in 4.1 overs



Follow live: https://t.co/Lw56dSdU5a#PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/uhtHAL1Ufl — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) December 14, 2021

Teams