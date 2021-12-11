Saturday, December 11, 2021  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Sarfaraz wants to make Afridi’s farewell PSL memorable

All-rounder was drafted from Multan Sultans

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has said that he wants to make Shahid Afridi’s farewell Pakistan Super League season memorable.

The Gladiators traded the 44-year-old all-rounder from Multan Sultans, who will now have an extra pick in the upcoming draft scheduled on December 12.

The wicketkeeper-batter feels that he’s happy to have Afridi on his side and he will try to learn from the experience of the former skipper.

“Afridi is my senior, and he will be an asset to our team,” Sarfaraz told media in Karachi. “We will try to make this event memorable for Afridi by winning PSL 7.”

The 34-year-old was optimistic that in-form Pakistan would win the forthcoming series against West Indies.

The Gladiators captain also clarified that he is not ‘heartbroken’ after being dropped from the Pakistan squad and asked people that they should not take his poetry seriously.

“Don’t take my poetry seriously, I’m not sad,” he said. “I am enjoying cricket and watching dramas.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
PSL7 sarfaraz ahmed Shahid Afridi
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PSL7, Shahid Afridi, Afridi's last PSL, Quetta Gladiators, Farewell PSL, Afridi's farewell PSL, Cricket, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Cricket,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
World Weightlifting Championship: Talha Talib wins Pakistan’s first-ever medal
World Weightlifting Championship: Talha Talib wins Pakistan’s first-ever medal
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.