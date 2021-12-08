Wednesday, December 8, 2021  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > Cricket

Sajid Khan creates history in Dhaka Test

The off-spinner claimed eight wickets in the innings

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Sajid Khan has achieved a unique milestone in Dhaka Test after bagging career-best figures on Wednesday.

The off-spinner claimed figures off eight for 42 in the first innings to surpass Saqlain Mushtaq’s eight for 164.

This was the fourth-best bowling figures in Pakistan’s Test history and the best by any off-spinner.

This was the first time an off-spinner took eight wickets of more in an innings since Muttiah Muralitharan’s 9-51 against Zimbabwe in Kandy in 2002.

