Sajid Khan creates history in Dhaka Test

Sajid Khan has achieved a unique milestone in Dhaka Test after bagging career-best figures on Wednesday.

The off-spinner claimed figures off eight for 42 in the first innings to surpass Saqlain Mushtaq’s eight for 164.

Fourth in an illustrious list! 👊 pic.twitter.com/pEm9xujJcb — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 8, 2021

This was the fourth-best bowling figures in Pakistan’s Test history and the best by any off-spinner.

This was the first time an off-spinner took eight wickets of more in an innings since Muttiah Muralitharan’s 9-51 against Zimbabwe in Kandy in 2002.