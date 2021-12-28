Rizwan likely to win T20I Cricketer of the Year award

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is likely to win the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award, after enjoying great success over the last 12 months.

The shortlists for the ICC Awards 2021, which includes 13 individual categories, will be announced from December 28 to December 31.

The prolific right-hander, Rizwan, scored the most runs, 1326, in T20I cricket, this year, at a stunning average of 73.66 and strike-rate of 134.89. His runs tally includes 12 fifties, most by any player this year, and a hundred. He also stands at the top of the pile in terms of sixes hit this year, with 42 against his name.

Rizwan was also an integral part of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign, with 281 runs under his belt, and finished the event as the third highest run-scorer.

The ICC has also revealed how the winners will be decided in all the categories.

“The Voting Academy, comprising a wider selection of global cricket journalists and broadcasters, will vote for their first, second and third choices for each category,” the ICC said in a statement. “The ICC will also take into consideration fans’ votes via ICC’s digital channels.”

This year’s awards will include a total of 13 individual awards, along with five Team of the Year announcements for each format across both men’s and women’s cricket.

The individual award categories are:

– Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year

– Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year

– ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year

– ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

– ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

– ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

– ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

– ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year

– ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year

– ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year

– ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year

– ICC Spirit of Cricket Award

– ICC Umpire of the Year

“The official ICC Team of the Years are set to be announced on January 17 and 18. The individual awards pertaining to women’s cricket will be announced on January 23. The men’s awards, as well as the Spirit of Cricket and Umpire of the Year award, will be announced on January 24,” the ICC statement concluded.